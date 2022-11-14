'Just Waiting to See if They Want Their Vehicle Back': Police Find Truck Full of Liquor Bottles

Police in West Virginia are on the lookout for the owner of a light blue truck that was found on Sunday, smashed into a guardrail on the side of the road and full of empty bottles of liquor and beer, WFXR reported. Police said that before responders arrived, the driver allegedly fled on foot.

The Summersville Police Department took this as an opportunity to caution the public on the dangers of driving in freezing weather.

“Just a reminder, when it gets below freezing and snowing, the roads get slick, so drive accordingly,” the Summersville PD wrote on Facebook.

Considering the state the vehicle was found in, the police department noted that there may have been more than just an icy road that caused the tuck to crash.

“Not necessarily the case for the driver of this vehicle… vehicle full of empty beer and liquor bottles, and the driver fled on foot prior to our arrival,” the police department added. “Just waiting to see when and if they want their vehicle back…”

“I’m sure they’ll be right back,” one Facebook user wrote on the Summersville PD’s social media post.

Summersville PD can be contacted at (304) 872-1920 if anyone has additional information on the vehicle’s driver.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter