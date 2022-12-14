Police Suspect 'Business Rivalry' After Armed Men Set Liquor Store Ablaze

On Monday, a liquor shop in the Northern Indian city of Gurgaon was set on fire by three armed men, reported Indian Express. The local police suspect the event may have been the result of a business rivalry.

Indian Express reported that three men arrived at the location in a jeep and began to threaten the on-duty salesman.

“The men told the salesman that they would now run the store and asked him to leave,” liquor store owner Naveen Yadav said, per the report. “The accused were armed and put a lock on the store, claiming that they would now operate it. The accused also threatened to kill me.”

“A few minutes later, the accused arrived in an SUV and opened the store,” Yadav continued, according to Indian Express. “They took cash and some boxes of liquor from the store and when my employee tried to stop them, they assaulted him and set fire to the store.”

Rs 18 lakh ($21,822.62) worth of liquor products were reported to have been kept in the shop, which the owner said was “gutted.”

Indian Express reported that the accused left after an employee was threatened against informing the police of the incident.

A Gurgaon police spokesperson, Subhash Boken, told Indian Express that the CCTV footage is being reviewed. “It appears to be a case of business rivalry” Boken added.

According to Indian Express, two individuals in the case have been identified and accused — and efforts are being made to arrest them.

