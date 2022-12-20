Police Looking for Man Who Stole Huge Snoop Dogg Bobblehead from Liquor Store

On Dec. 6, a large Snoop Dogg bobblehead has been reportedly snatched from a Detroit liquor store and police are searching for the suspect, reported Click On Detroit.

These 42-inch Snoop Dogg bobbleheads were originally promotional display items for Corona Beer. Such items are reselling upwards of $1,500 on eBay, with multiple editions available for purchase.

The bobblehead that got reportedly dogg-napped appears to be the one where the “Gin and Juice” rapper is sporting a matching Corona jumpsuit with socks and slides.

The Detroit Police Department has shared surveillance camera photos of the incident on Twitter.

🚨LARCENY

When: 12/6/22, 7:30PM

Where: 19000 block of W Warren

We’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the photos, wanted for larceny at a @PGLDetroit partner. If you recognize the suspect, contact the 6th precinct detective unit at 313-596-5649. pic.twitter.com/mYJVFhVA44 — DPD 6th Precinct (@DPD6Pct) December 17, 2022

“I had people coming in, trying to buy it from me for $500, $600, one guy offered $1,000 and I still said no,” said Eimile Hennes, per Click On Detroit.

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time such an incident has taken place. Around August of last year, 6 ABC Philadelphia reported a string of such thefts that took place in three different liquor stores in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the Snoop Dogg bobblehead is asked to please contact 313-596-5649, as the liquor store wants it back.

