Man Charged in Vodka Theft Tells Police It Was for His 'First Party'

Police have arrested a man in Guam in relation to the theft of two bottles of Smirnoff Vodka from a gas station and vandalizing a Land Rover on Dec. 4, Pacific Daily News reported.

At around 7 p.m., police were called to a gas station after a clerk watched a man enter, grab two bottles of booze without paying and run across the street. According to Pacific Daily News, a police officer was then called over to a fight where two men were seen wrestling on the ground. The men were identified as Jefferey Bakery (also referred to as J1 Billy and T One Billy) and Bakery’s relative.

Pacific Daily News reported that the relative was attempting to get Bakery to return home. It was also noted that Bakery’s age was listed as both 20 and 23 in court documents.

Prior to the wrestling, Bakery was seen getting into a woman’s Land Rover, kicking the dashboard and then getting out to start punching the car. The woman informed police that the second man became involved as Bakery “lunged” at her, per the report.

Bakery allegedly told police, “I’m sorry, sir, it was for my first party,” when confronted with allegations of stealing the vodka, reported Pacific Daily News.

According to the report, Bakery was charged with theft as a petty misdemeanor and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

