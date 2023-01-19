Police Officer Who Drank ‘Few Large Gins’ Before Christmas Eve Crash is Banned From Driving

A 57-year-old police officer has been disqualified from driving for 18 months following a Christmas Eve car crash after reportedly drinking a “few large gins,” per Belfast Telegraph.

Patricia Foy, who currently “remains suspended,” was head of the unit in charge of disciplining officers accused of misconduct and has worked as a police officer for 34 years. According to Belfast Telegraph, she appeared in court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop or report a collision and driving with excess alcohol.

In addition to the year-and-a-half driving ban, Foy was fined £450 ($557.66 ) and a £15 ($18.59) offender’s levy fee.

On the night of the crash, Foy’s car was seen colliding with a traffic light pole and police were notified of the collision around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022. Belfast Telegraph reported that police arrived at the location and spoke with Foy, who failed a preliminary breath test. It was reported that her blood alcohol level was “over twice the legal limit.” She was later arrested and taken into custody.

When recalling the event, Foy said she “consumed three large gins” prior to the crash, per Belfast Telegraph. Foy is noted as regretting the event and has apologized, adding that the three-minute drive to buy Christmas-day groceries was a “foolish decision,” Belfast Telegraph reported.

