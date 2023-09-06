Police: Man 2 Times Over Legal Blood-Alcohol Limit Calls 911 on Himself

An individual suspected of driving under the influence inadvertently became the subject of his own 911 call to Nebraska law enforcement, resulting in his arrest.

The incident unfolded when the man dialed 911 to alert authorities about what he believed was another driver’s erratic behavior on a Nebraska highway, CNN reported on Monday. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office shared this peculiar event via a Facebook post, complete with video footage and audio excerpts from the driver’s 911 call, which took place in March.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, it reportedly became evident that the caller himself was not only the source of the call but also the one operating a vehicle on the wrong side of the road. Furthermore, he appeared to be displaying signs of intoxication.

In the recorded 911 conversation, the driver can be heard describing his encounter with the other motorist, emphasizing the near miss, and remarking, “That was gnarly.”

The video subsequently captures the unidentified driver being pulled over by a police officer, who inquires about the reason for he had to be pulled over. The driver candidly admitted to his mistake, acknowledging that he was on the wrong side of the road. He also confirmed his identity as the caller who had alerted 911 earlier.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was found to have a blood alcohol content exceeding twice the legal limit.

“Drunk driver calls 911 on himself,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Thankfully a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy was able to arrest this driver before anyone was seriously hurt.”

“Additional deputies will be on patrol during the Labor Day weekend.”

