Police Say Man Hit Person on Head to Steal Booze — and Pizza

Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut, are investigating an incident that took place on Wednesday in which a man allegedly hit an individual on the head to steal a bottle of booze and a pizza, reported The Hour.

According to the report, a man approached the victim’s car in the parking lot of Copaco Liquors on Cottage Grove Road at about 7:20 p.m.

Police were informed that the suspect demanded the victim hand over their belongings before hitting them on the head “with an object,” The Hour reported. The victim had no visible injury, per The Hour.

After the victim left his car to run from the suspect, the booze bottle and pizza were taken, The Hour reported.

According to The Hour, the suspect left the area in an “older model” tan Toyota Camry.

Read more:

Police Searching for Teen Charged With Theft of Over $20K in Booze and Cannabis

Man Allegedly Stole up to $80K in Liquor From Grocery Store; Faces Grand Larceny, Embezzlement Charges

In recent gin news:

Top Cyber Monday Deals for Gin Lovers You Don’t Want to Miss

Gin Launches to Showcase and Support Emerging Australian Artists

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter