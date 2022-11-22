Men Tell Police $1,164 Worth of Allegedly Stolen Beer was for Providing 'Drinks at House Parties'

Two men, both 19-year-olds, in College Station, Texas, have been accused of stealing an estimated sum of $1,164 in various beer brands from a grocery store, according to KBTX. Per the report, one of the men informed police that the allegedly stolen alcohol was a “way to provide drinks at house parties” the two were attending.

According to College Station police, Harold Collins and Bryce Otis took the alcohol on two separate occasions, with the first apparent theft occurring on Sept. 15, KBTX reported.

According to KBTX, Collins and Otis were accused of placing $364 worth of Michelob Ultras, Twisted Teas and two Fireball Beer and Wine buckets into a store’s shopping cart and then exiting without paying.

On Oct. 7, Collins and Otis allegedly placed nearly $800 in alcohol in a cart without paying. Per the report, this included five Coors Banquet 24-packs, five Coors Light 24-packs, six Miller Lite 24-packs, nine Michelob Ultra 18-packs and 16 Twisted Tea 12-packs.

Police were able to track down the suspects using vehicle license plates.

When police asked why they did it, Collins apparently said they took the beer to provide alcohol to house parties. Both are facing theft charges, reported KBTX.

Read more: Police Arrest Shirtless Man at Disney World Who Apparently Drank 2 Beers in Under 30 Seconds

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter