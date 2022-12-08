Police Say Man Hired Hitmen to Kill Alcohol-Addicted Son

On Wednesday, police arrested a man in Karnataka, India, who allegedly confessed to hiring hitmen to kill his alcohol-addicted son. Indian Express reported that the man — a realtor identified as Bharath Mahajanshet — believed his son could not be reformed.

Apparently frustrated with his 26-year-old son’s drinking habits, the man allegedly paid contract killers 10 lakh ($12,151.69); however, police suspect he could have paid more, per the report.

“A well-settled businessman, Bharath was unhappy over his son’s alcohol addiction,” a police officer said, according to Indian Express. “Akhil was also addicted to gambling and would spend a lot of money in casinos in Goa. Bharath thought there was no way his son could be reformed. He hired contract killers to kill him.”

Six individuals, who Mahajanshet’s son knew, were also accused in the case. Indian Express reported that the son left home on Dec. 1 with the other men — unaware of his father’s plan. According to the report, his uncle filed a missing-man complaint on Dec. 3.

The accused reportedly buried the son’s body in a sugarcane field and covered the area with salt and camphor to deter wild animals. On Wednesday, police exhumed his body and sent it for the cause of death to be determined.

Indian Express noted that police initially “did not believe” the alleged contract killer confession until the man showed police a photo the hitmen sent via Whatsapp. The photo confirmed Mahajanshet’s son had been killed, reported Indian Express.

An officer noted that the accused have been taken into custody.

