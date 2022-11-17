Police Say Potato Chip Dispute Lead to Drunk Man Threatening to 'Blow Up' Hotel

On Wednesday, a drunk man was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, after threatening to “blow up” a Marriott Hotel, WSMV 4 reported. According to the report, police said the threat arose following a dispute about bags of potato chips.

Ryan Abdelqadar was charged with burglary, assault and public intoxication after entering a restricted area of the hotel and taking bags of potato chips, per WSMV 4. When confronted, Abdelqadar pushed the security guard, adding in that he was going to “blow up the hotel and shoot the security guard,” reported WSMV 4.

According to the report, when Abdelqadar was arrested, police found two bags of chips from the hotel with him.

