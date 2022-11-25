Police Searching for Teen Charged With Theft of $20K+ in Booze, Cannabis

Police in London are still looking for one of two teenagers charged with stealing approximately $20,504 worth of booze and cannabis products from 12 locations across the city, reported Blackburn News.

A total of two beer stores and ten cannabis stores were broken into between Sept. 18 and Nov. 19 with the establishments receiving an estimated sum of $46,600 in damages, according to Blackburn News.

Police could determine via surveillance footage that the same suspect was involved in all of the incidents, per the report. Blackburn News noted that a South London home was searched on Saturday following the identification of the suspect.

Police arrested a 17-year-old who was charged with 11 counts of theft and breaking and entering and one count of breaking and entering with intent, reported Blackburn News. A 16-year-old, who has not been arrested yet, was charged with one count of theft and breaking and entering, according to the report.

Police are asking the public for information regarding the break-ins to contact them via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

