Police Looking for ‘Prince Charming’ Who Left Shoes Behind After ‘Beer Run’

Police in Sandy, Oregon, are searching for an individual they are calling “prince charming” who left behind a pair of sneakers after allegedly taking beer without paying, according to the Sandy Police Department.

In a social media post, the police department asked the public if anyone recognizes a pair of “Air Force 1” sneakers with “unique laces.” The Sandy PD referred to the event as “a twist on the classic Cinderella tale.”

According to the police, the sneakers were left behind after a “beer run.” The phrase refers to a quick trip in which individuals purchase beer or other alcoholic beverages — usually late at night. This “prince charming” most likely did not purchase his booze, as the police department noted the individual was “running away” from a local store.

“Ahahaha maybe next time they’ll learn to tie em tight before running…” one Facebook user commented.

Anyone with additional information regarding the pair of shoes or “prince charming” can contact the Sandy Police Department by calling (503)655-8211 and asking to speak with an officer about “Sandy PD case 22-1403.”

