Police Looking for Man Who Left Liquor Store With Aviation Gin in His Pants

Police are looking for an individual who may be able to assist them with a liquor store incident in Mandurah, Australia, in which a bottle of Aviation Gin exited the store down a man’s pants — without being paid for.

According to 917 The Wave, the man walked into the liquor store on Jan. 6 around 1:40 p.m. and headed directly to the spirits section. When there, he reportedly grabbed a bottle of Aviation Gin off a shelf and placed it in his pants. He immediately left the store without paying for the gin, per 917 The Wave.

CCTV images of the man have been released and depict an individual described as “fair skinned, with a slim build, between 25 to 35 years of age with black collar length hair, a thin moustache and facial hair,” reported 917 The Wave. The man is also seen wearing a khaki bucket hat and a navy blue shirt with a logo on the front.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or to make a report online here.

Aviation Gin

Aviation Gin is quite the popular American gin, most commonly known as the spirit brand co-owned by “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds first invested in the brand in 2018 and has since played a huge role in marketing the gin, including starring in a number of cheeky commercials and product placement in “Deadpool 2.”

Following the gin’s success, a new Aviation Gin distillery opened its doors in Sept. 2022, in Portland, Oregon. There, visitors can sample the gin, relax at a cocktail bar — and even solve puzzles in an escape room experience that leads them through Reynolds’ office.

