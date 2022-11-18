Police Arrest Shirtless Man at Disney World Who Drank 2 Beers in Under 30 Seconds

An allegedly drunk man has been arrested by police in Orlando, Florida, following an altercation at Disney World, reported Walt Disney World News Today (WDWNT). The event took place on Sept. 10 during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.

According to WDWNT, Chase Holderby, who appeared intoxicated, caught the attention of authorities by stumbling, swearing, being excessively loud, and appearing unsteady on his feet, the police report detailed.

Deputies watched Holderby drink two beers in under 30 seconds at the American Adventure Pavilion, per the report. After visitors began to complain about his behavior, a Disney manager alerted all food and beverage locations to not serve any more alcohol to Holderby.

Members of Holderby’s group attempted to get him to drink water and exit the park but an argument took place near the Japan Pavilion, reported WDWNT. Holderby was warned by Deputies to stop his disturbances.

When eventually told to leave by a Disney security manager, Holderby placed his finger on the employee’s chest and started swearing and yelling, per the report. WDWNT noted that Holderby removed his shirt at the International Gateway while asking what he had done wrong.

“Holderby continued to yell and ask what he did wrong all the way up the ramp to the Skyliner,” the sheriff’s report said, per WDWNT. “Once in the line queue, he continued to act belligerent and cause the crowd of people in line to become alarmed. While attempting to get him onto the physical gondola car, he wouldn’t initially get in and was dangerously close to falling into the area beneath where the attraction operates. As the disturbance continued, the staff stopped the entire transportation system for Holderby’s safety, inconveniencing and delaying all other riders.”

After being asked to board a gondola to return to his family at a nearby resort, Holderby pushed his way out and insulted Disney staff, according to WDWNT. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Holderby pleaded no contest to the charges and paid a fine of $273, per the report.

