Police Arrest ‘Vehicle Full of Teens, Alcohol and Drugs’; Two Make a Run for It

On Monday, police in Lincoln, Nebraska, arrested what was reported as a “vehicle full of teens, alcohol and drugs,” according to KLKN-TV.

KLKN-TV reported that the event took place around noon when an officer witnessed an out-of-control vehicle “spin out, before speeding away.” The car was later located in a driveway, with four teenagers of varying ages inside.

Officers mentioned detecting a “strong odor of marijuana.” According to the report, two boys — one 13 and the other 15 — left the car to run away. The 13-year-old was taken into custody along with a 13-year-old girl. KLKN-TV noted that the 15-year-old escaped. The fourth teen, a 17-year-old girl, was released to her guardian after being cited, per the report.

Charges the group will be facing include obstructing a police officer, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, reported KLKN-TV.

