Pizzeria Holds Memorial Service for Liquor Lost in Break-In

In Tacoma, Washington, a pizza shop reportedly fell victim to a burglary on Monday night, resulting in the loss of a portion of its liquor inventory. In a creative response to the unfortunate event, the shop has decided to organize a memorial service to commemorate its dearly departed booze.

According to Sammy’s Pizza, it was broken into by “as many as five unknown assailants,” who took off with bottles of alcohol — “and possibly some ice cream.” Despite the break-in, the group did not take any cash. However, the incident resulted in significant damage to the front door and the destruction of a security camera footage display.

Although the police have not yet made any arrests related to the burglary, the pizza shop decided to take a lighthearted approach to the situation. The shop posted on its Facebook page that the local community is invited to a memorial service on Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. During the event, they plan to “lift a glass” to the stolen liquor inventory.



“In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, the pizzeria is asking all grieving patrons to lift a glass of their favored beer, wine, or cocktail at an upcoming memorial service,” Sammy’s Pizza wrote on Facebook.

“Many a glass will be raised in honor of our departed liquor inventory. The loss is tough, but grief is always assuaged by a Sammy’s specialty pizza.”

“Please sign our guestbook.”

