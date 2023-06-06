‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Rebel Wilson Reveals She’s Never Been Drunk

On Tuesday, “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson revealed that she’s never been truly drunk before, despite going to a fair amount of Hollywood parties, according to 7 News.

In an interview with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson on the Australian radio show “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” Sandilands asked Wilson if she could remember the last time she “vomited from being too drunk.”

In reply, Wilson said, “You know what I’ve never been actually drunk, drunk in my whole life.”

Elaborating on why she isn’t much of a drinker, Wilson added, “I just never drank much because my nana drank a lot, and I saw what it did to her.”

Wilson then continued to explain that the only time she had ever thrown up from consuming too much of something was after eating “dodgy Chinese” food, shared 7 News.

In other celebrity booze news, Kylie Jenner recently revealed that her sister Kourtney Kardashian “gets drunk” and “just pees on everybody and everywhere and in public.” Meanwhile, Michelle Obama teased her daughters for their cocktail-making skills, which apparently are in need of a little improvement as they served her a “weak martini” in a tumbling glass.

The last time we covered the intersection of celebrities and martinis, “Barefoot Contessa” Host Ina Garten disclosed that she’d never had the classic drink before. In response to the clear cocktail conundrum, Emmy Award-winning actor and home mixologist Stanley Tucci swooped in to make her one with gin.

