Pink Gin Launched to Celebrate Charity's 10th Anniversary

A U.K.-based charity is celebrating its 10th year anniversary with the launch of a bespoke pink gin. The charity, Molly Ollys, has partnered with Shakespeare Distillery in Stratford-upon-Avon to produce the new spirit.

The pink gin is bottled at 40% ABV and is made with blackberries, raspberries and Mediterranean citrus. Its pink hue is naturally derived from a post-distillation steep with fresh raspberries. According to the charity, the gin is best served with elderflower tonic, ice and a slice of orange — or a gin fizz made with prosecco and raspberry syrup.

According to Shakespeare Distilling, this is the spirits producer’s first contract distilling project.

“We love experimenting with different flavours to create new gins,” Shakespeare Distilling wrote on its website. “It was therefore an absolute pleasure to receive the call from such a good cause as Molly Ollys who entrusted us to help them craft a bespoke premium gin for them.”

Recently, Shakespeare Distilling opened a new gin tasting experience in the former home of Shakespeare’s daughters, Judith. The expansion was celebrated with the launch of a pink gin made with pink peppercorns and hibiscus.

There truly is something special about pink gin. Washington-based Dry Fly Distilling also produced one in partnership with Every Woman Can for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“We chose to make it pink because our logo is pink and we know some supporters like to donate to the Charity by purchasing something from us so we hope the gin will be a winner,” Molly Olly Co-Founder Rachel Ollerenshaw told Shakespeare Distilling.

Molly Ollys is a charity focused on supporting children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. The organization was first launched in 2012 and provides books and therapeutic toys directly to children and hospitals throughout the U.K.

According to Molly Ollys, it has helped over 16,000 children, granted 2,500 wishes and raised over $3 million since its launch. Find out how you can support Molly Ollys here.

Find a bottle of Molly Ollys Pink Gin here, priced at £34.00 ($38.35).

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.