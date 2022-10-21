The Pickleback for Gin Lovers: Citadelle Vive le Cornichon

French gin producer Citadelle has launched a limited-edition pickle gin as part of its “Les Excentriques” (the eccentrics) collection. First announced back in April and now available in the U.S., this veggie-inspired spirit combines a “true symbol of France” with the botanical bouquet of Citadelle Original, resulting in a booze that recalls the flavors of a pickleback.

For the uninitiated, a picklepack is a shot of whiskey followed promptly by a sip of pickle brine. The combination is similar in concept to biting a lime after a shot of tequila — the sharp hit of ethanol is lessened by the power of another punchy flavor. If you haven’t had a pickleback before, give it a shot!

The “Les Excentriques” collection explores the creative possibilities of gin and unexpected ingredients through the experimentations of

Master Blender Alexandre Gabriel and his team. Citadelle Vive le Cornichon was the first expression released in “Les Excentriques.” Another fascinating gin from this collection is the 1000-bottle release of Citadelle Sergeant Pepper, made with Sansho berries and White Bird pepper from Cambodia.

The pickles used in Citadelle Vive le Cornichon (Long live the Pickle) are hand-picked by Burgundy-based family business Maison Marc. The cucumbers are grown without herbicides, preservatives or insecticides.

Last year, Citadelle opened a distillery in an 18th-century château during the celebration of its 25th anniversary. Citadelle Vive le Cornichon was the first gin to be produced in the exciting new location.

Tasting Notes, Per the Brand

Intense, herbaceous notes of juniper and aniseed, followed by the vinegar and salty dimensions of the pickles.

A long and persistent final with a subtle touch of mustard and pearl onions.

With a touch of savory and a dash of salinity in this gin, we foresee a bloody mary and dirty martini in our future.

Interested in giving this 43.8% ABV briney booze a shot? Find stockists of Citadelle Vive le Cornichon here.

