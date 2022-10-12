Paul John Whisky Producer Makes Indian Monsoon-Inspired Gin

John Distilleries, the maker of Paul John Whisky, will now be producing a craft gin inspired by Indian monsoons, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

John Distilleries has been producing spirits since 1996 in India. Under the lead of Chairman Paul P. John, the company produces a range of liquors from single malts and whiskies to rums and premium wines.

“Chairman Paul P. John believes in striding with the times and understands the need and choices of today’s consumer which is why we chose to venture into the world of gins and offer a product of premium quality, created with passion and finesse,” Master Distiller at John Distilleries, Michael John, told Condé Nast.

The new spirit, Malhar Gin, sources its name from the raga — an improvisational framework frequently found in the classical Indian music tradition– of Malhar. The raga of Malhar is associated with monsoons and can produce rain when sung, according to its legend.

John Distilleries pays homage to the welcomed monsoons with Malhar Gin, which provide India with water supplies and healthy crops — including gin botanicals. The gin brand’s tagline is “a soulful raga is coming your way.”

Malhar Gin will come in two expressions, Malhar Classic Dry Gin and Malhar Citrus. Malhar Classic Dry Gin is vapor infused with 15 botanicals, resulting in flavor profiles of “rich herbs, soft florals” and a “peppery spice finish.”

Malhar Citrus, made with 11 botanicals, includes flavor notes of Indian key lime, hibiscus and angelica.

Currently, the gins are available in Goa, India, with international releases to come soon.

