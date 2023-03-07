Parliament Members May Face Booze Ban Following 'Excessive Alcohol Consumption' at Assembly Bar

Members of the French parliament may face a restriction on booze after a meeting of the National Assembly bureau addressed recent instances of “excessive alcohol consumption” and “insulting and outrageous behavior” connected to a bar located in the lower house, according to Le Journal du Dimanche.

On Feb. 8, a meeting of the Bureau of the National Assembly — which brings together the president, vice presidents, quaestors, secretaries and presidents of the parliamentary groups — discussed what actions could be taken regarding the ongoing issue of excessive drinking at the lower house’s refreshment bar, reported LeJDD.

According to LeJDD, the peak of alcohol consumption takes place at dinner time, somewhere between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. On a few occasions, the bar has even run out of certain spirits during this timeframe. However, Le Point reported that some members of the parliament have been seen ordering “coupettes” at 11 a.m., then later switching to “rum at 4 p.m.”

According to a deputy, a colleague once had to “get picked up by the waiters at the bar, he was so bad.” Another deputy was said to have thrown up in a Palais-Bourbon garbage can after consuming too much alcohol, per Le Point.

As for “insulting and outrageous behavior,” a debate on pension reforms involving insults and “stormy exchanges” was mentioned as the catalyst for the proposed ban on alcohol, per Le Point.

When discussing possible solutions to the issue, Marie Guévenoux suggested that the bar should be closed between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., while Sébastien Chenu proposed — with a “humorous tone” — that the bar should be closed after 9:30 p.m., LeJDD reported.

According to The Drinks Business, the National Assembly is expected to meet in April to decide what strategy needs to be taken.

