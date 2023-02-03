Parents Drunk on Gin, Wine and ‘Naked in Hot Tub’ Prior to School Pickup, Court Hears

On Wednesday, two individuals were issued an 18-month community order after a court heard they were drunk on gin and wine prior to picking up their children from school, reported South Wales Argus.

The duo was seen drinking around 9:30 a.m. on July 4, 2022, and witnesses claim they were at one point naked in their outdoor hot tub. After 3 p.m., the mother left to pick up her two children from school and was “visibly drunk,” according to the report.

At this time the father was reportedly passed out on their home’s lawn with what seemed to be boxed wine nearby.

Police arrived to the property after witnesses heard one of the children screaming. According to South Wales Argus, the child informed officers that her mother “had been drinking gin and was drunk in the hot tub” while her father had fallen down some stairs. The child appeared distressed and said she was scared.

According to the report, the children were removed from the property, which was noted as “no place for children” and “absolutely filthy.” An officer ended up purchasing clothes for the children after he was unable to locate any clean clothing at the home.

Both parents were issued an 18-month community order, 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring and 15 days of rehabilitation. Additionally, they were both ordered to pay a £114 ($138.58) victim surcharge and costs of £85 ($102.47), reported South Wales Argus.

The court heard the parents were “extremely disappointed” in themselves and had been addressing their issues, adding that alcohol had been used as a crutch during difficult times. According to their defendant, Tom Lloyd, they had not been actively unfair or mean to their children.

Lloyd continued to share that the two found the last six months without their children difficult and now keep a clean home. According to South Wales Argus, both parents are working with social services for a “safe phased return of the children.”