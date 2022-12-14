Silent Pool Launches Pan Am Gin Inspired by the 'Glory Years of the ‘60s'

England-based packaging company Croxsons and Silent Pool Distillers have teamed up to debut two Pan Am-branded spirits, a London dry gin and rye vodka. The two tipples pay homage to Pan Am’s retro branding, decked-out with the airline’s circular blue logo.

Silent Pool Founder and Managing Director, Ian McCulloch, has family ties to the American airline, as his father worked for the company for 30 years, per License Global.

“Alongside the family connection to Pan Am, we are taking the glory years of the ‘60s as our inspiration – a decade of rapid change and optimism,” said McCulloch, according to License Global. “The days of the Beatles, men landing on the moon, vibrant fashion – a bygone era that is steeped in nostalgia. It therefore made sense to bring this new brand to market in a different way, by connecting consumers to the past in a contemporary way. The range looks great and my thanks as ever to Croxsons – they are a great business partner.”

The Pan Am Spirits gift box — which includes a bottle of both gin and rye vodka — can be purchased here, for £88.00 ($109.41). The gift set is housed in a box representing the iconic Pan Am tower in New York.

“As ever, working alongside Ian and the team at Silent Pool Distillers is a pleasure,” said Croxsons Chief Executive Officer, Tim Croxson, per the report. “The Spirit of Pan Am concept is a really imaginative take on a truly iconic brand and the spirits look first-class. I’m sure that they will be highly successful, particularly in key U.S. airports, as well as important European and Asia hubs.”

A sole bottle of Pan Am London dry gin can be found here, priced at £30.00 ($37.29).

According to the distillery, the Pan Am gin tastes of juniper, angelica and lemon peel with “classic bass notes” of cassia and nutmeg. Silent Pool Gin also happens to make some stellar holiday-perfect beverages. Check out our Christmassy cocktail roundup here.

