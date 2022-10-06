Liquor Stores in This State are Hosting a Massive 50% Sale on Thousands of Booze Products - Gin Raiders

It’s a great time to consider a swift move to Pennsylvania as the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) hosts a massive 50% sale on thousands of liquor products.

Be sure to stock up on boozey gifts for the upcoming holidays!

The sale was first announced on Monday through the PLCB. Discount spirits can be purchased through Fine Wine & Good Spirits both in person and online. To make a sweet deal even sweeter, the site is also offering free shipping on orders over $99.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of alcohol within its states and operates 600 wine and spirit retail locations. Through partnerships with licensees, community groups and schools, the PLCB helps prevent and reduce underage drinking. These same groups — along with health and human services programs, law enforcement and public safety initiatives — are aided in funding through the PLCB’s taxes and store profits.

Notable items on sale are an abundance of premium wine, gin and whiskey.

For wine, an $800 bottle of Penfolds Grange Shiraz Barossa Valley 2014 has been struck down to $400. Gin sees deals such as a $24 bottle of Dictador Aged Gin Treasure, $20 D George Benham’s Sonoma Dry Gin and $15 Fords Gin.

Whiskey fans will love to find out that they can buy $100 20-Year-old Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch and $83 17-year-old The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Doublewood.

The list of crazy-good deals could go on and on, so feel free to peruse the website yourself.

If you’re in Pennsylvania, we hope you are having a blast! For everyone else, it’s at least a fun spectacle to behold.