Why is Nolet’s Reserve Gin So Expensive?

Nolet’s Reserve Gin is priced at $700, ranking it in as the most expensive gin currently being made.

Why $700?

Nolet’s website doesn’t reveal every step in production that leads up to the $700 price tag, but a few points of interest stand out. The gin’s premiere botanical, saffron, is one of the world’s most expensive spices. Saffron costs about $8 per gram, so using it for spirit manufacturing is quite the pricey pursuit.

Also, every batch of Nolet’s Reserve Gin is quality tested by the gin’s creator, Carolus Nolet, Sr., 10th generation distillery owner. Each bottle is then numbered by hand and “presented in a prestigious box,” according to Nolet’s.

Nolet’s Reserve Gin is bottled at 52.3% ABV. The gin should be enjoyed neat or with a few ice cubes and in “quite solitude”, Carolus Nolet, Sr. states.

Too Expensive to Taste?

How is a spirits critic going to authentically review the gin if it’s $700? One can allege that Nolet’s Reserve Gin is so expensive that credible reviews are slim to… one.

In the sea of spirit reviews, only one reliable source can be found. The Gin Is In gives Nolet’s Reserve Gin 4 stars out of 5 and states: “It is good, and memorable- and a worthy novelty for those who can afford its lofty price point to seek it out.”

Nolet’s Reserve Gin certainty fascinates by being at the far-end of the premium gin spectrum, but it’s still difficult to justify the investment. Especially when there are other premium gins out there for a far lower price.

If other gins just don’t do it for you and you need to try Nolet’s Reserve Gin right now, serve Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin with a saffron strand and verbena leaf garnish. Just, please, don’t let Nolet Distillery know we told you to do this.

