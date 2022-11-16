6 Negroni-Worthy Gins to Add to Your Home Bar

Did you know the Negroni has an entire week where bars across the entire world celebrate it?

Negroni Week is celebrated in participating locations from Sept. 12th to the 18th and has been around since 2013, when Imbibe Magazine first launched it.

Negroni Week does more than give imbibers a good excuse to drink a sultry cocktail — the initiative also raises funds for good causes. In 2022, Imbibe Magazine and Campari’s official charity partner was Slow Food, an organization that works to “ensure everyone has access to good, clean and fair food” in “over 160 countries,” according to Slow Food’s website.

Negroni Week is celebrated for seven days, but that doesn’t mean the cocktail can’t be enjoyed for the other 358 days of the year.

It is popularly believed that the Negroni was first invented by Count Camillo Negroni in 1919 at at the Caffè Casoni in Florence, Italy, when Negroni ordered an americano with gin in place of soda water. Today, the most commonly applied Negroni recipe is a 1:1:1 ratio with an orange twist.

The best Negroni gins are going to be punchy and bold — soft and subtle gins just aren’t going to make the cut. We want gins that can stand up to the bitter herbs of Campari and the sweetness of red vermouth.

So grab your Campari, favorite sweet vermouth and an orange and take a look at these six Negroni-worthy gins.

St. George Dry Rye Gin is bold, complex and perfect for a Campari and sweet vermouth pairing. This gin was created as a nod to gin’s origin, genever, a juniper-based spirit made with cereal grains.

This gin is made with 100% pot-distilled rye and botanical mix of juniper, black peppercorn, caraway, coriander, grapefruit peel and lime peel. Spicey and malty, St. George Dry Rye will make for an excellent Negroni. Hey, St. George Spirits even recommends you make one!

Find St. George Dry Rye here.

Let’s be bold with a bonus pop of citrus in your cocktail.

Black Button Distillery’s Barrel Reserve Gin is made with sweet and bitter orange peels, lemon peel, grains of paradise, cardamom, angelica root, star anise, cinnamon bark and cascade hop. This gin will make just the perfect spiced-up, orangey Negroni!

If you needed further encouragement to try this gin in a Negroni, it’s also barrel aged for 12 months in Black Button Distilling’s used bourbon barrels, adding wood notes and hints of vanilla. This gin is bottled at a whopping 53.5% ABV and found for under $50.

Buy Black Button Barrel Reserve here.

For double the fun, Ransom Old Tom Gin is both an old tom and barrel aged gin. Anticipate a slight sweetness from added sugars, a well-loved feature of old tom gin

Ransom Old Tom is made with a barley spirit, juniper, cardamom, angelica root, citrus zest and coriander. Ransom Spirits ages this gin for three months in French wine oak casks for notes of teak. A Negroni is also a suggested cocktail by the distiller. Lucky us!

This gin is bottled at 44% ABV and found for under $45.

Find Ranson Old Tom Gin here.

6 O’Clock Brunel Gin is not only stylishly bottled, but herbaceous, spiced and “exquisitely engineered,” according to the distillers. It is also “exquisitely engineered” for a Negroni, we think.

This gin is made with green cardamom, nutmeg, cumin, cassia bark, cubeb pepper, lemon and more juniper than 6 O’Clock Gin. Oh, and it’s bottled at an impressive 50% ABV.

For under $50, find 6 O’Clock Brunel Gin here.

Manifest Barreled Gin is caramelly, citrusy and graced with notes of oak from its time spent in a barrel.

This gin is aged for around three months and made from Manifest Distilling‘s 45% ABV gin. The botanical mix includes cardamom, coriander, juniper, angelica root, lemon and orange peel and organic Florida citrus. Manifest Barreled Gin can be found for under $45.

Find Manifest Barreled Gin here.

We needed at least one London dry on our Negroni Week list, and here it is! But not just any London dry will do, Highclere Castle Gin is the “winner of 32 international double gold and platinum awards,” as stated on the brand’s website.

This gin is made with juniper, lavender, lime flower, orange peel and oats grown on the Highclere Estate. Any gin made with oats is certainty worth a try in a Negroni. Highclere Castle Gin can be found for under $50, bottled at 43.5% ABV.

Find Highclere Castle Gin here.