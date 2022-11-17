Prominent Napa Valley Wine Executive Arrested for Alleged Illegal Gun and Drug Possession

On Friday, a prominent Napa Valley wine executive, Carlo Trinchero, was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor drug offense and three felony gun crimes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported

According to the report, an anonymous tip was sent to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office regarding Trinchero possessing guns, despite being prohibited from doing so as a convicted felon. Police obtained a search warrant for two of Trinchero’s properties in Napa Valley.

After stopping Trinchero as he was leaving one of his residences on Friday afternoon, detectives found less than one gram of suspected methamphetamine in the truck, per Napa Valley Register.

Trinchero is a part of the Napa Valley family that owns Sutter Home, the wine brand accredited with inventing White Zinfandel in the 1970s. Wine Business Monthly reported the Trinchero Family Estates is the third-largest wine producer in the U.S. The company owns other familiar brands such as Ménage à Trois Wines, Hanson of Sonoma and Amador Whiskey Co.

From 2004 to 2017, Trinchero’s father was CEO of the company.

After being detained, Trinchero informed detectives that he was keeping weapons at another property on Highway 128, said sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. A total of 11 firearms were found, including an AR-15 rifle, along with magazines and cases of ammunition, reported Napa Valley Register.

According to reports, Trinchero’s estranged wife sought a restraining order following the Friday arrest. After filing to renew a previous protective order that expired in October, Stephanie Trinchero alleged that Trinchero has kept guns and drugs in the same home as their daughters.

The restraining order detailed Trinchero’s May 2016 arrest after pushing his wife, causing bleeding, and punching a paramedic, per Napa Valley Register. According to the report, Trinchero was sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation after pleading no contest to domestic violence in February 2017.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Trinchero was released Friday evening on $50,000 bail. County prosecutors have not filed formal charges as of Monday.

Read more: Thieves Take Off With $192K in Bottles of Wine From Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and the spirits industry. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.