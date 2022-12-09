'Let’s Find These F***ers': Music Venue Outraged After Robbed of $17K in Booze, Equipment

On Monday night, an independent music venue and bar in Ohio was robbed of $17,000 in booze, cash and equipment, WOWK-TV reported. The venue, Double Happiness, has since opened up a crowd-funding campaign to recover from the loss.

“We all know how important local businesses are in this time,” the venue wrote on GoFundMe. “Still finding our footing, Double Happiness was robbed over the weekend. After our cameras had been shut off, individuals proceeded to take over $17k worth of sound equipment. As well as the cash register, liquor, and beer.”

According to WOWK-TV, the venue’s owner, Yalan Papillons, was alerted to the robbery on Tuesday morning when the sound manager called her.

Among the items taken were around 20 cases of hard seltzer, backup liquor and a soundboard and speaker system estimated to cost $14,000, per the report.

With justifiable outrage, the music venue called for help in locating the individuals responsible.

“Let’s find these fuckers and hold them accountable for their actions,” a Facebook post read.

Additionally, the venue offered an abundance of gratitude for those who have so far supported its recovery. Through the efforts of generous donors, over $8,000 has been raised for Double Happiness.

To help Double Happiness bounce back after the robbery, donations can be sent to the venue’s GoFundMe.

