Monkey 47 Announces 2022 Distiller’s Cut — and You Can Only Get it Through a Raffle - Gin Raiders

Premium-gin producer, Monkey 47, has announced the release of its limited 2022 Distiller’s Cut gin and there’s just one small stipulation. Monkey 47 will let you buy a bottle… if you win an online raffle.

The raffle started on Oct. 10 and will end on the 13th. The lucky winners of this special release will then receive an email by Oct. 14. What exactly is being won? Well, the “purchase authorization” for one 500ml bottle of the Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2022, of course!

Monkey 47’s flagship gin, Schwarzwald Dry, is named after the number of botanicals used to make it and its 47% ABV. The German gin has quickly risen to popularity among imbibers for its complexity and depth of flavor. It also happens to edge on the luxury side of gin, being priced at around $80 a bottle — something we don’t often see for the spirit category.

While this raffle may sound like a silly way to buy something, the gin is no joke. Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut is made with an additional “near-mythical” botanical sourced from Germany’s Black Forest, located just beyond the gates of the distillery at 24 Höfe.

The 48th botanical, woodruff, is then dried for several weeks to achieve the desired flavor of coumarin — an aromatic organic chemical compound with flavor notes of vanilla and bitter herb.

“This year’s Distiller’s Cut is proof that good things really can be found right before your eyes,” commented Alexander Stein, Founder of Monkey 47, in a press release. “At the Black Forest Distillery, one of the experiences we’re really proud to offer guests is an exploration of the amazing ingredients that can be sourced within 47km of the distillery – this year’s Distiller’s Cut is a homage to these hidden gems, and further proof of how we leave no stone unturned when it comes to adventures of flavour.”

Coumarin is also found in tonka beans, a South African legume that is illegal in the U.S.

The 2022 Distiller’s Cut’s bright green label pays homage to the woodruff’s lively green leaves and the bottle is packaged in a giftbox made with sustainable FSC paper.

Enter the raffle here for a chance to purchase a bottle of Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2022, priced at €79.95 ($78.01).

For our U.S. citizens, Monkey 47 will soon be releasing a 375ml version of the Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2022, due to laws which forbid the 500ml bottle.

