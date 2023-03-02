Molson Coors to Settle Vizzy Lawsuits for $9.5M; Claims Allege Hard Seltzer Brand Falsely Advertised ‘Superfruit’ Health Benefits

Multinational drink and brewing company Molson Coors plans to settle class action lawsuits against its hard seltzer brand Vizzy for $9.5 million, according to Legal Newsline. The initial lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged that the drinks company falsely promoted the health benefits of its “superfruit” ingredient.

According to the complaint, the hard seltzer’s campaign was “misleading and dangerous to consumers” by advertising Vizzy as a product containing “antioxidant Vitamin C from acerola superfruit,” per Wine Business. The complaint alleged that Molson Coors sought to profit from an increased consumer interest in healthy food and drinks, according to the lawsuit.

Molson Coors is set to pay $9.5 million, with $2.5 million of that sum going to attorneys. The proposed settlement will end the California lawsuit, as well as similar lawsuits filed in Florida and Illinois.

Additionally, Vizzy’s vitamin C claims will be removed from its packaging, according to an injunction included in the settlement.

“I think the settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, the amount seems like a good result for the class and this was obviously a well-contested case,” stated Judge Orrick, per VinePair.

With proof of purchase, consumers who bought Vizzy can receive $5 per 24-pack, $3 per 12-pack and $.75 for single cans. Without proof of purchase, class members can claim up to $15 per household.

In February, an alcohol regulatory group told Molson Coors to stop running an ad that compared competitor light beer brands to water.

