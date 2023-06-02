New Gin Martini Marks a Milestone at the 40th Food & Wine Classic

On Thursday, Tip Top Proper Cocktails announced a limited-edition version of its new canned Gin Martini to commemorate the 40th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado, which runs from June 16 to 18.

Recently added to the Tip Top lineup in April, the Gin Martini simply combines two ingredients: dry gin and vermouth. Read more about the launch here.

“The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has been an iconic event for four decades, and we were honored and thrilled to be asked to be a part of it this year,” said Neal Cohen, Tip Top Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, per a news release.

“We think of our Gin Martini as the most ‘classic’ of classic cocktails, so it felt like the perfect choice for a custom can in celebration of 40 incredible years of the Classic.”

At the event, attendees will have multiple opportunities to sample the 40th-anniversary Tip Top Gin Martini:

Thursday, June 15: Gin Martinis will be available at registration and pass pick-up throughout the day.

Friday, June 16: Exclusive Mountaintop VIP party (by invitation only).

Sunday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m.: Seminar 502, titled “F&W Classics: Iconic recipes from the Food & Wine Archives” featuring Justin Chapple (St. Regis 2).

Visitors will also be able to try out a variety of other Tip Top Proper Cocktails at the Grand Tasting Pavilion throughout the entire weekend.

The Tip Top range includes the Stirred Line (Manhattan, Negroni and Old Fashioned) and the Shaken Line (Bee’s Knees, Daiquiri, Espresso Martini, Jungle Bird and Margarita). These cocktails, including the Gin Martini, are available in retail and package stores, restaurants and bars across several states, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Texas.

Tip Top’s range of 100ml classic canned cocktails, curated by mixologist Miles Macquarrie from Atlanta’s Kimball House, has garnered immense praise. Recognized as a seven-time James Beard Award nominee, Macquarrie ensures that Tip Top’s cocktails strike the perfect balance of ingredients without being overly sweet.

Find the full Tip Top Proper Cocktail range here.

Read next:

6 Tasty Twists on a Classic Martini

‘Shaken, Not Stirred’: Why James Bond Is Wrong About How He Drinks a Martini

The 5 Best Gins We Tasted in May 2023

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.