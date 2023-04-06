Tip Top Cocktails Announces RTD Gin Martini, 'The Most Sophisticated of All Classic Cocktails'

Ready-to-drink cocktail producer Tip Top Proper Cocktails has launched its latest canned drink, a gin martini made from dry gin and vermouth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Gin Martini to the Tip Top lineup,” said Yoni Resiman, Co-Founder and CEO of Tip Top Proper Cocktails, per the press release. “I love a super cold martini and have long kept a prebatched bottle of martinis in my freezer to grab and pour conveniently.”

The new 33%-ABV cocktail is designed to be stored in the freezer and enjoyed right from the can — or served in a chilled glass for a little fancy fun. (The only thing you’ll need to provide is a garnish!)

“Our new Gin Martini solves a problem for me personally since I won’t have to prebatch or be disappointed when the bottle is almost empty when I go to pour a drink,” Resiman continued. “Plus these tiny cans take up much less freezer space.”

Tip Top Gin Martini is, according to the drinks producer, “arguably the most sophisticated of all classic cocktails for which the brand is already known.” Priced at $39.99 per 8-pack, find the new RTD cocktail here.

“If I had to choose one cocktail to have for the rest of my life (fortunately I don’t have to choose), it would be a Martini,” added Recipe Developer Miles Macquarrie, according to the press release. “It’s perfect for almost any occasion.”

“The namesake cocktail at Kimball House is a very simple martini variation that has not changed in the last 10 years. That is where I gained inspiration when beginning to craft the recipe for the Tip Top Gin Martini. Timeless, elegant, and meant to be served frigidly cold, I am excited for everyone to have a taste.”

