Tinned Fish Dirty Martini: A Gin Classic Gets a Salty, Savory Upgrade - Gin Raiders

Tinned fish is truly having a moment. What was once considered a quick, moderately affordable snack has now become a trendy treat featured in the likes of elegant charcuterie boards and classy cocktails.

If you happen to be among the group of people who can’t get enough of these salty little sea creatures, then we have the gin drink for you. However, if you’d rather not see a martini get dirty with an anchovy, well, now’s your chance to hightail it out of here before things get freaky.

Without further ado:

Tinned Fish Dirty Martini

2 1/2 ounces gin

1/2 ounce dry vermouth

Ice cubes

Tin of anchovies in olive oil

Garnish: 1 tinned anchovy fillet and green olives

Chill your martini glass by placing it in the freezer for a few minutes or filling it with ice and water while you prepare the cocktail. Take one anchovy fillet from the tin and skewer it on a cocktail pick along with a green olive or two.

Then, in a mixing glass, add the gin, dry vermouth and a few drops of oil from your tinned fish. Give your ingredients a quick stir until chilled. Strain your cocktail into your now-frosty martini glass and drop in your anchovy-olive garnish. Serve your cocktail immediately and enjoy!

Modifications: The addition of the tinned anchovy will give your martini a subtle salty, umami flavor. Adjust the amount of anchovy fillet according to your taste preferences. Other garnishes for this drink could include a lemon twist stuffed with a bit of anchovy or even a few more drops of oil from the can right on top. Additionally, add a splash of olive brine to your cocktail to make it double-dirty.

Remember to drink responsibly and enjoy in moderation. Cheers!

