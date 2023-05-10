Gray Whale Gin Debuts Cocktail Book With a Charitable Twist

On Tuesday, Gray Whale Gin unveiled a cocktail book titled “The Shift Cocktail Book by Gray Whale Gin.” The new book is a celebration of the talented bartenders who uplift their communities and create moments for people to come together over a great cocktail, the brand shared.

During the pandemic, Gray Whale Gin paired up with bartenders across the country who shared their cocktail recipes on social media as a part of a program called the “Virtual Shift.” Now, the recipes have been compiled into one book, where you’ll find drinks for every occasion, including martinis, batched cocktails, highballs, sours and special twists on gin classics.

In addition to showcasing the bartenders’ creativity and talent, the book also benefits the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, an action and advocacy network for those in the industry, by making a donation. The donation is dedicated to financial relief and to providing vital social services to protect the physical and mental well-being of restaurant workers.

Gray Whale Gin’s new cocktail book also gives back to 1% for the Planet and Oceana, which support conservation efforts worldwide.

For those looking to elevate their cocktail game or find inspiration for their next gathering, “The Shift” can be found for $65.00 both on Gray Whale Gin’s website and at local bookstores.

About Gray Whale Gin

Gray Whale Gin is crafted using a six-times-distilled base and sustainably sourced botanicals. The botanicals include juniper from Big Sur, limes from Temecula Valley, fir trees from Sonoma, sea kelp from Mendocino Coast, mint from Santa Cruz and almonds from Central Valley. All of these ingredients are foraged along the migratory path of the California Gray Whale.

The gin can be found for about $35 per 43%-ABV bottle.

As a spirit brand dedicated to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, we highlighted Gray Whale Gin as one of the top gins to try in celebration of Earth Day — and all year round, of course!

Cocktails From “The Shit,” Via Gray Whale Gin

The Wavemaker by Luke Nevin-Gattle (Chicago)

2 ounces Gray Whale Gin

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Yellow chartreuse

.5 oz Junmai sake

Cucumber ribbon for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a cucumber ribbon.

Dusk Over Hudson by Kaslyn Bos (NYC)

2 ounces Gray Whale Gin

.25 oz fresh plum

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz simple syrup

1 egg white

4 spritzes rosewater

Cold soda water

Lemon twist for garnish

Add plum to a cocktail shaker and muddle well. Combine the remaining ingredients except soda water in the cocktail shaker and dry shake with no ice. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a coupe glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a lemon twist

Shades of Gray by Sebastian Guerrero

1.5 oz Gray Whale Gin

1 oz Pineapple juice

.75 oz Cream of coconut

.5oz Allspice dram

.5oz Banana liqueur

.5oz Amaro nonino

Fresh mint sprig, grated nutmeg and orange wheel for garnish

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a hurricane glass over crushed ice and garnish with a mint sprig, grated nutmeg and orange wheel.

