Sipping History: How to Make Oppenheimer’s Signature Martini

Among the iconic figures who savored the allure of martinis in the 1940s was Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, renowned for his pivotal role in the development of the atomic bomb. Deep within the remote confines of Los Alamos, he concocted his very own martini recipe, adapting it to the limited supplies available.

And this makes perfect sense, as the 1940s witnessed the rise of the martini as a cultural icon, assisted by the start of easily-made bathtub gin and gin’s prominent presence in speakeasies. Thus, the martini found its way into the hearts of many other renowned figures of the time, such as Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Alfred Hitchcock and Humphry Bogart, per War on the Rocks.

Furthermore, Oppenheimer was celebrated for playing the perfect host at his residence in Los Alamos, frequently arranging gatherings and casual get-togethers. His magnetic presence consistently drew everyone’s focus, particularly when he took center stage, skillfully crafting and serving his signature martini, according to Discover.

Due to the challenges of obtaining supplies for the remote Los Alamos lab, Oppenheimer had to get crafty when creating his recipe, which features a lot of gin, a dash of vermouth, lime and honey. The theoretical physicist’s recipe and preparation were so good that Pat Sherr, the wife of a Lab physicist, once stated he “served the most delicious and coldest martinis.”

Without further ado:

The Oppenheimer Martini

4 oz Dry gin (recommendations here)

A smidgen of dry vermouth

To rim the glass: lime juice and honey

Stir the gin and vermouth with ice until chilled. Then, strain it into a chilled martini glass with a rim that has been dipped in equal parts honey and lime.

Craving another cocktail recipe? Try your hand at making the “Barbenheimer,” a cinema-inspired drink that combines the pretty pink aesthetic of “Barbie” with a dark “Oppenheimer” twist.

Read next:

Monkey Gland: The Fruity Gin Cocktail With a Strange History

What Is Rail Gin? Everything You Need to Know About a Bartender’s Go-To Spirit

How to Make the Perfect Martini, According to Stanley Tucci