The Perfect Pumpkin Spice Gin Cocktail Recipe: Sip Into Fall

Welcome to autumn in a glass! As the leaves don their vibrant hues and the crisp air hints at the cozy months ahead, there’s no better way to embrace the seasonal spirit than with a well-crafted drink. Enter the Pumpkin Spice Gin Cocktail, a delightful libation that expertly combines the classic allure of gin with the iconic spiced flavors of fall.

Let’s make one!

Pumpkin Spice Gin Cocktail Recipe

2 oz Barrel-aged gin (recommendations here)

1 oz Pumpkin spice syrup (recipe below)

1/2 oz Freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 oz Orange liqueur of choice (we suggest Cointreau)

Ice cubes

Orange peel or cinnamon stick for garnish

In a shaker, combine the gin, pumpkin spice syrup, freshly squeezed lemon juice and orange liqueur. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds to chill the mixture. Strain the cocktail into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Garnish with an orange peel or a cinnamon stick for a festive touch and enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Syrup:

1 cup water

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons canned pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

In a saucepan, combine water and sugar. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add the pumpkin puree, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, and ground cloves to the saucepan. Stir well to combine.

Simmer the mixture over low heat for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and allow the syrup to cool. Strain the syrup through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth to remove any solid particles. Transfer the syrup to a clean, airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Cheers!

Read next:

What Is Barrel-Aged Gin? The Elegant Link Between Whiskey and Botanical Spirits

How to Infuse Your Own Fall-Flavored Gin With Cozy Spices

‘F*** You Pumpkin Spice, It’s Negroni Week’: Ryan Reynolds Condemns Beloved Latte in Latest Aviation Gin Ad