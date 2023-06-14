WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Singer Jessie James Decker Make a ‘Vasectomy’ Cocktail for Father’s Day - Gin Raiders

For the third year in a row, Ryan Reynolds has highlighted his gin brand’s recipe for a Father’s Day-inspired cocktail deemed “The Vasectomy” in a comedic drink-making tutorial.

Previous promotions for the red-hued beverage featured Reynolds behind the bar in 2021 and Nick Cannon joining in on the mixology fun in 2022. This time, singer Jessie James Decker crafted her very own “Decker Edition” of the gin-based cocktail, which now conveniently features tonic water from Betty Buzz, actress (and Reynolds’ wife) Blake Lively’s sparkling mixer brand.

“It’s Father’s Day,” Decker says with a smile. “And that means it’s time for another vasectomy — something my husband has refused to get. So, today, I’m taking matters into my own hands.”

Decker then begins to make the drink, which starts with a tall glass of ice.

“That’s probably more ice than you need to soothe your tender areas after what I’m told is a very quick and painless procedure,” she adds.

Decker then pours in cranberry juice, stating it’s “sweet like an outpatient gesture of love.”

Aviation Gin soon joins the glass, followed by a hearty squeeze of lemon and Betty Buzz tonic water.

“Looks like there’s at least one husband out there looking out for his better half,” Decker adds before topping the drink with an orange peel garnish that gets a little “snip.”

Decker’s husband, former American football wide receiver Eric Decker then tries a sip of the drink, followed by an appearance from Reynolds who adds, “You know those don’t work, right? Like, at all?”

The cocktail tutorial comes to an end as Decker whispers, “Don’t listen to him, they work.”

To make crafting “The Vasectomy” cocktail even more convenient, Aviation Gin released a kit last week designed to be the perfect Father’s Day gift. Included in the $64.99 kit are enough ingredients to yield about four to eight cocktails.

