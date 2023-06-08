 The Perfect Father’s Day Gift? Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Unveils DIY ‘Vasectomy Kit’
The Perfect Father’s Day Gift? Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Unveils DIY ‘Vasectomy Kit’

Candie GetgenJun 8th, 2023, 8:38 pm

The Aviation Gin “Vasectomy” kit includes everything one needs to craft multiple juicy, bubbly cocktails this Father’s Day. (Photo: Aviation gin)

In yet another cheeky marketing move by actor and Aviation Gin co-owner Ryan Reynolds, a “vasectomy kit” debuts just in time for your Father’s Day gifting needs.

Following Reynolds’ ad campaigns featuring “The Vasectomy” cocktail with fellow actor and father Nick Cannon, Aviation Gin’s latest offering includes all the essential ingredients one would need to “toast to the journey of fatherhood.”

“The Vasectomy” cocktail kit includes an Aviation American Gin 375 ml bottle, two Betty Buzz Tonic 9 oz bottles, two Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice 5.5 oz cans, two lemons, two oranges, two ice ball molds (“because we all love dad jokes”), one cocktail jigger, one recipe card and a “note from Ryan Reynolds.”

Priced at $64.99 per kit, which makes about four to eight cocktails, find Aviation Gin’s “The Vasectomy” here.

Vasectomy Cocktail Recipe, Via Aviation Gin

(Photo: Aviation Gin)

  • 1.5 oz Aviation Gin
  • 1 oz Cranberry juice
  • Dash of Lemon juice
  • 3 oz Tonic water
  • Orange twist

Into a tall glass filled with ice, add cranberry juice, gin and a dash of lemon juice. Top it off with tonic water and lightly stir your cocktail. Garnish with an orange twist.

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Gin Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Candie Getgen

Candie Getgen is the managing editor for Gin Raiders. Before immersing herself in the world of spirits journalism, Candie has been many things: a bartender, a literary journal editor, an English teacher — and even a poet. Now, Candie shares her passion for gin with the world and hopes to help others fall in love with it, too (if they haven't already!). When not writing, Candie enjoys sipping an extra-dry martini while painting or relaxing by the pool with a campy mystery novel.

You may also like: