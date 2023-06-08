The Perfect Father’s Day Gift? Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Unveils DIY ‘Vasectomy Kit’

In yet another cheeky marketing move by actor and Aviation Gin co-owner Ryan Reynolds, a “vasectomy kit” debuts just in time for your Father’s Day gifting needs.

Following Reynolds’ ad campaigns featuring “The Vasectomy” cocktail with fellow actor and father Nick Cannon, Aviation Gin’s latest offering includes all the essential ingredients one would need to “toast to the journey of fatherhood.”

“The Vasectomy” cocktail kit includes an Aviation American Gin 375 ml bottle, two Betty Buzz Tonic 9 oz bottles, two Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice 5.5 oz cans, two lemons, two oranges, two ice ball molds (“because we all love dad jokes”), one cocktail jigger, one recipe card and a “note from Ryan Reynolds.”

Priced at $64.99 per kit, which makes about four to eight cocktails, find Aviation Gin’s “The Vasectomy” here.

Vasectomy Cocktail Recipe, Via Aviation Gin

1.5 oz Aviation Gin

1 oz Cranberry juice

Dash of Lemon juice

3 oz Tonic water

Orange twist

Into a tall glass filled with ice, add cranberry juice, gin and a dash of lemon juice. Top it off with tonic water and lightly stir your cocktail. Garnish with an orange twist.

