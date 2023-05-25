5 Refreshing Gin Cocktails Perfect for Summer Sipping

Summer is the perfect time to unwind and beat the heat with a selection of refreshing gin cocktails. From classic concoctions to innovative twists, these tantalizing drinks are just what you need to elevate your upcoming summer soirées.

To help you get ready for summer sipping, here are five refreshing gin cocktail recipes.

Petal Collins

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire (aggregated review here)

.75 oz Lemon juice

.5 oz St Germain

.25 oz Simple syrup

3 oz Club soda

Garnish: Edible flower and lemon wheel

Build in a Collins glass and top with club soda. Garnish with an edible flower and a lemon wheel.

This cocktail, along with the accompanying Sunrise and Tonic and Iona Martini recipes originated from the Saw This, Made This Bombay Sapphire event in partnership with Baz Lurhmann. Read more about the event here.

This drink uses Bombay Sapphire’s London dry, a spicy, citrus-forward gin. If you don’t have this spirit on hand, reach for your favorite classic dry.

Minke Gin Sour

2 oz Minke Irish Gin (aggregated review here)

1 oz Lemon juice

.5 oz Simple syrup

1 oz Egg white

Garnish: Lemon wedge and lemon zest

Add all ingredients with ice into a shaker. Shake hard and double strain into a glass. Garnish with shaved lemon zest and a lemon wedge and serve right away.

Minke Irish Gin, crafted by Clonakilty Distillery in Ireland, draws inspiration from the Atlantic’s Minke whales. Using wild botanicals harvested from the local shoreline, including Rock Samphire, this gin features a silky texture from a whey base and a flavor profile of lavender, citrus, sea salt and fennel notes, culminating in a subtly salty and peppery finish.

If you don’t have this spirit at the ready, reach for your favorite sea-inspired gin such as Hendrick’s Neptunia, Gray Whale or Fundy. A classic dry will also do the trick.

Sunrise and Tonic

1 oz Bombay Sapphire

.5 oz Grapefruit juice

1 oz Martini and Rossi Fiero

4 oz Fever tree Tonic

Garnish: Grapefruit wheel

Build the ingredients in a balloon glass filled with ice. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel and enjoy!

Grapefruit Gin Fizz

2 oz McQueen and the Violet Fog Gin (aggregated review here)

2 oz Grapefruit juice

2 oz Tonic water or club soda

Garnish: Grapefruit slices

Pour gin and grapefruit into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled. Strain the gin mixture over a glass filled with ice and add tonic water. Garnish with slices of grapefruit and enjoy!

This cocktail features McQueen and the Violet Fog, a Brazilian gin with a complex herbal, citrusy and floral palate. McQueen and the Violet Fog also happens to be American rapper Wiz Khalifa’s favorite gin, which we think is pretty neat. If you don’t have this spirit at the ready, reach for your favorite floral gin.

Iona Martini

2 oz Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Murcian Lemon (aggregated review here)

1 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

1 pinch Edible blue glitter

Lemon twist (expressed and discarded)

Stir gin and vermouth with ice until cold. Strain into a martini glass or coupe. Garnish with a pinch of edible blue glitter (stir it in) and express a lemon twist over the top and discard it.

This cocktail features Bombay Sapphire’s recently launched Murcian Lemon expression, made with hand-peeled Murcian Fino lemons harvested at the peak of ripeness. If you don’t have this spirit at the ready, try using your favorite citrus-forward gin.

