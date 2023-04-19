Parmesan Espresso Martini: A Popular Cocktail Gets a Polarizing Twist

If you’re new to the idea of coffee and cheese being enjoyed together, it may come as a surprise that the odd-sounding duo is actually quite popular. The bold, rich flavors of certain cheeses, such as Gouda or bread cheese, are known to beautifully complement the complex, bitter notes of coffee.

Some people even enjoy a piece of cheese alongside their morning cup of joe, such as in kaffeost, a traditional northern Scandinavian treat. Additionally, cheese and coffee are partnered in the form of cheese foam, which notably pairs well with a java and boba drink.

And now, the combination is thrust into the limelight with the latest trend in drinks, the Parmesan espresso martini. Just as its name suggests, the trendy cocktail is indeed an espresso martini (ranked as one of the top-selling cocktails in America) that has been topped with Parmesan cheese.

While some people have taken to the internet to voice their distaste for the intriguing cocktail, others have sung its praises. Salty, sweet and just the right amount of bitter, the Parmesan espresso martini is certainly worth a taste, even if at first it sounds like an affront to the world of great cocktails. So, let’s make one — but with gin!

Parmesan Espresso Martini Recipe (With Gin)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t find a way to include our good juniper friend in on the fun. This Parmesan espresso martini replaces the usual, boring vodka with a punchy botanical gin.

1 oz Chilled espresso

1 oz Gin of choice (recommendations here)

1 oz Coffee liqueur

1/2 oz Simple syrup (or to taste)

Wedge of quality Parmesan cheese

Ice

Brew a shot of espresso and let it cool down. Fill a shaker with ice and add the cooled espresso shot, gin, coffee liqueur and simple syrup to the shaker. For a less sweet drink, feel free to use less simple syrup or leave it out altogether, as coffee liqueur is already sweetened.

Shake the mixture vigorously for about 10 seconds and strain it into a chilled martini glass. Then, grate a small amount of quality Parmesan cheese right on top of the cocktail — seriously, don’t use the stuff that comes pre-grated in a plastic shaker with a green lid.

Enjoy your cheesy, ginny drink!

