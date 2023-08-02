'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Serves Sassenach Gin Cocktails

On Sunday, Sam Heughan, star of the hit historical fiction drama “Outlanders,” served up cocktails at Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant in the Hamptons. According to Dan’s Papers, the invite-only event was part of Heughan’s ongoing promotion of the latest addition to his spirits brand, Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin.

“This is our first time here, I’ve never spent time here but I want to come back and spend more time — it’s beautiful,” Heughan said on Sunday, per Dan’s Papers.

“Our gin is extremely refreshing, especially in a gin and tonic and in a lot of the cocktails that we are making here today,” the Scottish actor added. “We just hope people enjoy it.”

Released in June, Sassenach Gin is made with a mix of botanicals inspired by Heughan’s hometown, Galloway. Thus, the actor selected crabapple, rhubarb, toasted oats, heather, pine resin, bramble leaf, blueberry and juniper as key ingredients in his 42%-ABV gin.

“Everything in there is obviously from where I’m from,” Heughan continued, according to the report. “It’s very personal to me. I grew up there, and I remember my mum making rhubarb crumble or blackberry crumble.”

“We got Heather in there which is obviously quintessentially Scottish. You’ll see a lot of Scotsmen wearing their bonnet in their hat, traditional dresses. It flowers every year — it’s a shrub that grows all over the mountains in Scotland.”

Now available in the U.S., Sassenach Spirits Wild Scottish Gin is priced at $39.99 per 750ml bottle.

In another recent celebrity gin launch, “Harry Potter” star Emma Watson debuted a gin made in collaboration with her brother, Alex Watson. According to the actress, Renais Gin draws inspiration from the vineyards of Chablis where her family has been making wine for the past 30 years.

