No.3 Gin Debuts Ready-to-Serve Gimlet and ‘The Ultimate’ Martini Kit - Gin Raiders

Last week, No.3 Gin, owned by Berry Bros & Rudd, introduced a bottled Gimlet, while also simultaneously unveiling a martini kit to commemorate National Martini Day on June 19.

Produced in collaboration with London-based Artesian Bar in The Langham Hotel, No.3’s Gimlet continues its line of ready-to-serve cocktails. Blending No.3 London Dry Gin with bergamot, citrus and floral notes, the bottled cocktail is described as a “very elegant twist on this classic.”

“No.3 Gin and Artesian’s Gimlet collaboration was born from the elegance and approachable flavour of the gin itself,” shared Giulia Cuccurullo, head bartender at Artesian Bar, per The Spirits Business. “Bergamot was chosen for the lead flavour as it works well with No.3 Gin’s taste profile, highlighting its notes without destroying the structure of the cocktail. The result is a very elegant twist on this classic.”

Moreover, each sale of the bottled gimlet contributes £1 to Hospitality Action, a charity supporting those employed or previously employed within the U.K.’s hospitality industry.

“Pre-bottled cocktails have grown in popularity, and we have seen consumer interest in premium classic cocktails,” commented Ross Bryant, No.3 global ambassador, according to The Spirits Business. “We’re so pleased to create this in collaboration with the world-famous Artesian bar, widely recognised as one of the global top 50 best bars.”

The No.3 Gin Gimlet, bottled at 25% ABV, is now available for purchase at Selfridges and Berry Bros & Rudd for £30.50 ($38.41).

Meanwhile, developed in collaboration with British luggage brand Globe-Trotter, No.3 Gin’s new Martini Case offers a curated cocktail experience for the gin lover on the go.

“We are passionate about the pursuit of mastering perfection and are excited to partner with Globe-Trotter,” said Madeleine Axelsson, global brand controller for No.3 London Dry Gin, per The Spirits Business.

“Together, we’ve curated the ultimate Martini Case, designed to give an unrivalled travelling Martini experience and curated to show the mastery of two iconic British brands.”

The Martini Case includes two No.3 x Nude Martini glasses, a mini Palazzi vermouth, a No.3 jigger, leather embossed coasters, two No.3 Martini picks and a 700ml bottle of No. 3 London Dry Gin. It is now available for purchase through Berry Bros & Rudd, priced at £1,800 ($2,298.25).

