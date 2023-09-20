Happy Negroni Week! Celebrate in Style With These 7 Creative Negroni Recipes - Gin Raiders

Welcome to Negroni Week, a global initiative running from September 18-24 celebrating the iconic Italian cocktail. As we honor this beloved gin-based drink, we invite you to embark on a flavorful journey through a curated collection of Negroni recipes you can make at home.

Negroni Week sees bars and restaurants worldwide uniting in a toast to the beloved Negroni cocktail while raising funds for Slow Food, a global movement supporting local communities in over 160 countries. The initiative was first launched in 2013 by Imbibe Magazine and the Italian aperitif brand Campari. This year, Campari has kick-started fundraising with a $100,000 donation.

So, gather your ingredients, and let’s stir and sip our way through the world of delightfully bitter booze. From traditional to contemporary twists, here are seven Negroni riff recipes.

White Negroni

A classic Negroni gets a sophisticated twist in the form of the White Negroni. With its pale hue and unique flavor profile, this cocktail is a delightful departure from the norm.

1 1/2-2 oz Gin (recommendations here)

1 oz Lillet Blanc

3/4 oz Suze

Garnish: Lemon twist

Fill a mixing glass with ice, then add the gin, Lillet Blanc and Suze. Stir the ingredients until well-chilled and strain the cocktail into a chilled rocks glass. Garnish the cocktail with a lemon peel that has been expressed over the cocktail and rubbed along the rim of the glass.

Barrel-Aged Negroni

This recipe adds barrel-aged complexity to the beloved cocktail, making it an excellent choice for those who appreciate a touch of drama in their libations.

1 oz Barrel-aged gin (recommendations here)

1 oz Campari

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

Garnish: Orange twist

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Pour in the aged gin, followed by the Campari and sweet vermouth. Stir gently for about 30 seconds to chill and harmonize the flavors. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with a large ice cube. Express the oils from an orange twist over the drink by holding it over the glass and giving it a gentle twist, then drop it into the glass. Enjoy!

The Nola Negroni

This recipe comes from The Community Spirit Co and is a great cocktail for those wanting to experiment with a vodka-based Negroni.

2 oz Community Spirit Vodka

1.5 oz Vermouth Bianco

0.5 oz Botanical Liqueur

0.25 oz Oleo Saccharum

Top Off with Bubbles

Dash Wormwood Bitters (Optional)

Garnish: Lemon twist

In an ice-filled mixing glass, stir together the Community Spirit Vodka, Vermouth Bianco, Botanical Liqueur and Oleo Saccharum until the mixture is cold. Strain the cocktail into an ice-filled rock glass, topping it all off with bubbles and a dash of Wormwood Bitters if you desire an extra hint of bitterness. Garnish your Nola Negroni with a twist of lemon, and let the festivities begin!

Community Spirit Co. Vodka is produced in New York using a base of 100% American corn. Creamy, zippy and offering subtle notes of stone fruit and peppercorn, this spirit makes for a stellar Negroni. Find a bottle here.

Rosemary-Infused Negroni

Embark on a journey of aromatics with the Rosemary-Infused Negroni. Let the piney essence of herb-steeped gin intermingle with the bitterness of Campari and the richness of sweet vermouth. A garnish of rosemary adds a fragrant flourish to this elevated classic.

1 1/2 oz Rosemary-Infused gin (see recipe below)

1 oz Campari

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

Garnish: Rosemary sprig and orange twist

In a mixing glass, combine the rosemary-infused gin, Campari and sweet vermouth. Fill the mixing glass with ice and stir well until the mixture is thoroughly chilled. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with a large ice cube. Garnish with a sprig of fresh rosemary and a twist of orange peel. Express the oils from the orange peel over the drink and drop it into the glass before enjoying it.

Rosemary-Infused Gin:

1 cup gin

2-3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Combine 1 cup of London dry gin and 2-3 sprigs of fresh rosemary in a clean glass jar or bottle. Seal the jar and let it infuse for 24-48 hours, tasting occasionally to achieve the desired rosemary flavor. Strain the gin to remove the rosemary sprigs, and the infused gin is ready for use.

The Amphora Negroni

This is the Churchill Bar & Terrace’s premium take on the classic Negroni, which entails aging the ingredients in a clay pot for elevated smoothness. While we don’t have an exact recipe from the bar (or a clay pot), we’ve done our best to adapt the information provided on its menu to help you create this luxurious concoction at home.

1 oz Ginepraio Dry Gin

1 oz Ginepraio Mediterranean Gin

0.5 oz Bitter Fusetti

0.5 oz Mancino Rosso

A dash of Aztec Chocolate Bitters

Garnish: Orange twist

In a mixing glass filled with ice, pour in your gins, Bitter Fusetti and Mancino Rosso. Gently stir the ingredients before straining the cocktail into a chilled rocks glass with a large ice cube. Add a dash of Aztec Chocolate Bitters to the mix. Express the oils from an orange twist over the drink, then drop it into the glass.

Be sure to visit the Churchill Bar & Terrace in London to taste this recipe at its best.

Honey-Ginger Negroni

Sweet meets spicy in the Honey-Ginger Negroni. A touch of honey-ginger syrup introduces warmth and depth, complementing the gin’s botanical complexity and Campari’s bitterness. A lemon twist garnish adds a zesty finish to this delightful creation.

1 oz Gin

1 oz Campari

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

0.5 oz Honey-Ginger Syrup

Garnish: Lemon twist

Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled and then strain your cocktail into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a lemon twist that has been expressed over the drink.

Citrus-Forward Negroni

Embrace the zest of citrus with a twist on the classic Negroni. The Citrus-Forward Negroni combines the bitterness of Campari with the brightness of fresh grapefruit, resulting in a harmonious dance of flavors that’s both invigorating and familiar.

1 oz Gin

1 oz Campari

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

0.5 oz Grapefruit Juice

Garnish: Grapefruit twist

Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir until chilled before straining your cocktail into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with a grapefruit twist that has been expressed over the drink and enjoy.

