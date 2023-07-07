2-Month-Long Cocktail Competition Offers Trip to Miami

Latin Gin, an emerging Spanish-inspired spirits brand, has announced the launch of its cocktail competition in Barcelona, The Spirits Business reported on Friday. The grand prize for the competition is an all-expenses-paid trip to the city of Miami.

During the contest, ten influencers will collaborate with bartenders to craft creative cocktails at various venues known for serving Latin Gin. Participants and cocktail enthusiasts alike are encouraged to visit these venues throughout the competition, which will run from July to August.

One unique aspect of this competition is that each cocktail will be evaluated based on its engagement on social media platforms. According to the report, likes and shares will play a crucial role in determining the points awarded to each cocktail.

At the grand finale, five finalists will showcase their cocktails, and a panel of experts will determine the ultimate winner. The creator of the winning cocktail will then be rewarded with a trip to Miami.

In May, Latin Gin expanded its reach to the U.K. following its success in other markets. Produced in Italy, the brand’s range currently boasts four expressions: Latin Spice (42% ABV), Latin Lover (37.5% ABV), Latin Secco (42% ABV) and Latin Beach (41% ABV). Each gin ranges in price from around $40-$45.

Latin Spice showcases a blend of Calabrian chili pepper, pink peppercorn, sweet orange, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. Meanwhile, Latin Lover is a pink gin infused with strawberries and roses, offering a sweeter and softer flavor profile.

Latin Secco represents the brand’s London dry style, featuring Italian juniper, Mont Blanc water, coriander, lemon peel and orange peel. Finally, Latin Beach presents the flavors of coconut, papaya, passion fruit and mango.

