How to Make the Perfect Martini, According to Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci is a versatile and acclaimed actor known for his captivating performances in various films and television shows. From his role as the charming food critic in “Julie & Julia” to his iconic portrayal of Caesar Flickerman in “The Hunger Games” series, Tucci’s talent and charisma have made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

While most of us know Tucci for his acting career, many are unaware of the star’s time spent as a home bartender and true gin enthusiast. And there’s no better way to combine a love for juniper and great cocktails than by whipping up the perfect martini. So, when Ina Garten, the host of “Barefoot Contessa,” revealed on an episode of her show “Be My Guest with Ina Garten” that she had never tried a martini before, Tucci came to her rescue by making her one.

As the two stars gathered the ingredients and tools, Tucci explained that since it was her first martini, he won’t make it too dry, meaning he will add a moderate amount of vermouth to the mixing glass along with his favorite gin, Tanqueray No. TEN. After gently stirring the mixture, Tucci strained it into two chilled martini glasses, garnishing them with lemon zest and a green olive.

With anticipation, Garten took her first sip of the martini and declared it “gorgeous.”

Since this martini is not too dry, features a whimsical garnish duo and carries both Garten’s and Tucci’s seal of approval, we think it’s perfect!

The Perfect Martini, According to Stanley Tucci

4 oz Tanqueray No. Ten Gin

3/4 oz White vermouth

Ice

Garnishes: Lemon twist and green olives

This recipe yields two cocktails. To start, place two martini glasses in the freezer. Then, gently stir your white vermouth and gin over ice. Strain the cocktail into your glasses (which should now appear frosted when removed from the freezer) and rub your lemon twist over the rim of the glass before dropping it in. Finish the drink by topping it with a green olive on a cocktail skewer and enjoy immediately!

Beyond the perfect martini Tucci crafted for Garten, the actor has expressed his fondness for gin through an ongoing partnership with top gin brand Tanqueray. As part of the collaboration, Tucci concocted a “signature” martini garnished with a grapefruit twist. As a little bonus treat, here’s the recipe.

Stanley Tucci’s Signature Martini, Via Tanqueray

1.5 oz Tanqueray No. Ten Gin

0.25 oz Dry vermouth

Garnish: Grapefruit twist

Pour 1.5 oz. Tanqueray No. Ten into a shaker with ice and add .25 oz of dry vermouth. Stir until perfectly mixed using a bar or teaspoon. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.

Cheers!

