RTD Gin Cocktails Released by LA’s 1st Distillery Since Prohibition

Greenbar Distillery, recognized as the first distillery in Los Angeles since the era of Prohibition, has introduced a collection of ready-to-drink cocktails, featuring two gin classics and an iconic whiskey drink, per BevNet. This addition expands the already extensive lineup of spirits, liqueurs, bitters and canned RTDs offered by Greenbar.

Each cocktail within the range features bespoke elements tailored specifically for that drink. The selection comprises a California Poppy Negroni boasting a floral intensity, a “smooth and complex” Smoky Vesper Martini and a Single Malt Old Fashioned with warm citrus notes. Both gin cocktails are made with Greenbar’s original dry gin.

“We’re excited to offer an authentic bar experience every time for those seeking to upgrade their at-home and on-the-go options without getting their hands wet,” said Melkon Khosrovian, co-founder of Greenbar Distillery. “Having worked with bartenders since we launched Greenbar in 2004, these new cocktails gave Litty and me a chance to apply nearly two decades of experience to creating our vision of deeply satisfying, balanced cocktails for all.”

These cocktails are now available for purchase in various retail stores across Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Kentucky, New Jersey and Illinois, as well as select Whole Foods Markets nationwide. To serve the Greenbar RTD cocktails, simply “chill, pour and enjoy.”

The retail prices for each 375mL bottle will start at $19.99 for the Negroni and Martini, and $22.99 for the Old Fashioned, according to the news release.

Greenbar Distillery Bottled Cocktail Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

California Poppy Negroni: Floral and intense, this organic Negroni features Greenbar’s Poppy amaro and dry gin, alogside a house-made vermouth using organic California wine and hibiscus flowers, for a decidedly West Coast take on the Italian classic.

Smoky Vesper Martini: Citrusy, smoky and smooth, this organic take on James Bond’s Casino Royale martini features Greenbar’s vodka and dry gin, along with a house-made smoked vermouth.

Single Malt Old Fashioned: Warm, rich and citrusy, this organic Old Fashioned features Greenbar’s unique single malt whiskey aged with six types of wood, along with a splash of house-made orange liqueur and a few dashes of house-made orange and Chinese bitters.

