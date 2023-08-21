Gin Sonic Recipe: A Lighter, More Refreshing Take on the Gin and Tonic - Gin Raiders

The Gin Sonic cocktail traces its roots to Japan, where it emerged as a unique twist on the gin and tonic. Originating in the late 20th century, this cocktail highlights a blend of gin—often a lighter variant—soda water and tonic, creating a refreshingly crisp concoction.

According to Punch, the Gin Sonic arose from necessity, as the Japanese government banned quinine (tonic water’s defining ingredient) until the mid-1990s. Because of this, Japanese tonic waters were essentially sugary, bubbly water. Making use of readily available ingredients, bartenders are believed to have mellowed out these overly sweet tonics with soda water — and the Gin Sonic was born.

The Gin Sonic soon gained popularity due to its alignment with Japanese drinking preferences, which tend to favor lighter, more delicate flavors. Additionally, modern tonics are still rather sweet, even with a full dose of bitter quinine, and anyone seeking a softer gin highball may find the Gin Sonic to be delightfully light and balanced.

So, let’s make one!

Gin Sonic Recipe

This cocktail is so easy that the hardest thing you’re going to have to do is decide what to garnish it with.

1.5 oz Gin (recommendations here)

2 oz soda water

2 oz tonic water

Ice

Garnish of choice (we suggest citrus twists, herbs, cucumbers or fruit slices)

In a glass full of ice, pour in your gin, soda water and tonic. Give the cocktail a gentle stir, top it off with your garnish of choice and enjoy. For an even lighter drink, use three ounces of soda water and only one ounce of tonic.

Cheers!

Read next:

Debunking the Malaria Myth: Why Today’s Gin and Tonics Fall Short in Disease Prevention

The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in July 2023

Drink Like Gatsby: How to Make the Perfect Gin Rickey