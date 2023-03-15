It's National Espresso Martini Day! Celebrate in Style With This Spiced-Up Recipe

An espresso martini is a cocktail in which vodka, coffee liqueur and espresso are shaken until icy cold and served in a chilled glass. The drink is iconic for its thick, frothy top and coffee bean garnish. And luckily for us, March 15 is National Espresso Martini Day — so let’s make one!

We’d like to take this cocktail to the next level by swapping out flavorless, sad vodka for a lovely spice-forward gin.

Espresso Martini Recipe

2 oz Spice-forward gin (recommendations below)

1 oz Coffee liqueur (usually Kahlúa)

1 oz Chilled espresso

Garnish: 3 Coffee beans

In a cocktail shaker full of ice, add all drink ingredients. Shake it like you mean it! We want this cocktail to be super frothy, so shake hard for a solid 30 seconds or until the outside of the cocktail shaker feels icy.

Gently pour your drink into a chilled glass (typically a coupe or martini glass) and top it with your three coffee beans in an arrangement that brings you joy.

Gin recommendations: Since we’re elevating the espresso martini, we want a gin that highlights spice. Look for botanicals such as anise, cassia, angelica, cardamom and black pepper. We recommend the following: Ada Lovelace Gin, Starkeeper Gin, Portobello Road No. 171 Gin and Driftless Glen Double Barrel Gin. Of course, don’t be afraid to use any gin you have on hand. It will still create a tasty cocktail!

Cocktail modifications: For a sweeter drink, add in 1/2 ounce of simple syrup and only 1/2 ounce of coffee liqueur. If you don’t have any espresso at the ready, cold brew concentrate or regular coffee will work in a pinch.

Cheers!

