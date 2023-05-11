Cheers to Mother's Day: 5 Cocktails to Make a Gin-Loving Mom

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to recognize and honor the wonderful mothers and mother figures in our lives. In celebration of Mother’s Day, here are five cocktails to make for the gin-loving mom.

The Ultraviolet Gin Fizz

2 oz McQueen and the Violet Fog Ultraviolet Edition gin

1 oz Lemon juice, freshly squeezed

.75 oz Simple syrup

1 Egg white (about 1/2 ounce)

Club soda, to top (about 1 ounce)

Add gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white to a shaker and vigorously dry-shake (without ice) for about 15 seconds. Then, add a couple of ice cubes and shake vigorously until well-chilled. Double-strain into a chilled glass and top with club soda.

This cocktail features McQueen and the Violet Fog‘s limited-edition, color-shifting gin made with red berries and hibiscus. If you don’t have this spirit on hand, your favorite fruit-forward gin will do, or try it with a classic dry for a more traditional Gin Fizz.

Parmesan Espresso Martini Recipe

1 oz Chilled espresso

1 oz Gin of choice (recommendations here)

1 oz Coffee liqueur

.5 oz Simple syrup (or to taste)

Wedge of quality Parmesan cheese

Ice

Brew a shot of espresso and let it cool down. Fill a shaker with ice and add the cooled espresso shot, gin, coffee liqueur and simple syrup to the shaker. For a less sweet drink, feel free to use less simple syrup or leave it out altogether, as coffee liqueur is already sweetened.

Shake the mixture vigorously for about 10 seconds and strain it into a chilled martini glass. Then, grate a small amount of quality Parmesan cheese right on top of the cocktail — seriously, don’t use the stuff that comes pre-grated in a plastic shaker with a green lid.

Dusk Over Hudson by Kaslyn Bos

2 ounces Gray Whale Gin (review here)

.25 oz fresh plum

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

.75 oz simple syrup

1 egg white

4 spritzes rosewater

Cold soda water

Garnish: Lemon twist

Add plum to a cocktail shaker and muddle well. Combine the remaining ingredients except soda water in the cocktail shaker and dry shake with no ice. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a coupe glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a lemon twist.

This cocktail features Gray Whale Gin, a spirit made with sustainably sourced juniper, limes, fir, sea kelp, mint and almonds. If you don’t have this gin available, reach for another gentle gin such as Roku, Tanqueray No. Ten or Citadelle.

Gimlet

2 oz Dry gin (recommendations here)

1-1 1/2 oz Homemade lime cordial (recipe here)

Ice

Garnish: Lime slice

Fill a mixing glass with ice, then add the gin, fresh lime juice and lime cordial to the mixing glass. Stir the ingredients gently for about 20-30 seconds. Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a lime slice.

ENGINE Negroni

1 oz ENGINE Gin (review here)

1 oz Red Vermouth

1 oz Bitter Aperitivo Liqueur

Garnish: Sage leaf and lemon zest

Serve in a short glass over ice rocks. Twist lemon zest over the cocktail then add to the glass along with a sage leaf.

This cocktail features Engine Gin, a sage-forward, punchy Italian gin. If you don’t have this spirit at the ready, use your favorite herbaceous gin.

Cheers!

