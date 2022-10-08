5 Apple-Forward Gin Cocktails to Make During National Apple Month - Gin Raiders

October isn’t just the month to celebrate all things pumpkin-spiced and spooky, it’s also National Apple Month! Move aside pumpkins, it’s time to let another fall-flavored friend take the spotlight. Since we love including gin in the holiday fun, here are five appley gin cocktails to make during National Apple Month.

Combine the apple juice, honey, lemon juice, cinnamon and apple slices in a small saucepan. Stir ingredients and heat until boiling. Immediately take the saucepan off of the stove and pour in the gin. Give it a stir and pour it into a mug.

Optional: garnish with a cinnamon stick if you’re feeling fancy.

Pink Lady Spritz

1 ¾ oz. Caorunn Gin

1 oz. Pink Lady cordial (or cloudy apple juice)

¾ oz. Fresh lime juice

Top with soda water

Build the first three ingredients in a stemmed wine glass with cubed ice. Top with soda water and garnish with a rolled red apple peal with mint leaf garnish.

To make the Pink Lady Cordial, chop four Pink Lady apples, and simmer in a pan with one liter of water for 10 minutes. Strain and combine two parts of the liquid to one part sugar, with the juice of three limes. This delicious ingredient will keep for one week in the fridge.

Caorunn Gin is made with coul blush apple so it makes for a lovely apple-forward cocktail. If you don’t have Caorunn, feel free to use your favorite citrusy or floral gin!

Fizzy Apple Gin Cider

1 1/2 oz. Gin

5 oz. Apple Cider

1/2 oz. Cointreau (or a favorite orange liqueur)

2 oz. Soda water

Apple slice garnish

Fill a tall glass with ice and pour in all liquid ingredients, saving the soda water for last. Give it a gentle stir with a bar spoon and garnish with an apple slice. Ah, refreshing!

Highland-Side

2 oz. Caorunn Highland Strength Gin

1/2 oz. pressed apple juice

1/4 oz. lime juice

1/8 tsp. sugar syrup

Mint leaves

Briefly muddle mint and sugar in a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients with ice and shake until chilled before double straining into a coupette. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

If you don’t have Caorunn Highland Strength Gin, you can use your favorite high-proof (navy strength) gin.

Apple Brandy Quake

1 oz. Apple brandy

1 1/2 oz. Gin

1 oz. Orange Juice

1 Dash bitters

Orange twist

Place a glass in the freezer to chill for while you mix up the drink. Combine all liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake hard for about 30 seconds. Strain into the chilled glass and express the orange twist over the drink then drop it on top.

Cheers!